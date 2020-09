Dense smoke from the Bear fire, part of the North Lightning Complex fires, shrouds the Bidwell Bar Bridge in unincorporated Butte County, California, USA, 10 September 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

A view of downtown Los Angeles under an orange overcast sky in the afternoon in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A burnt out school bus sit on a hill after the Bear Fire, part of the North Lightning Complex Fires, past through, in Feather Falls, California, USA, 10 September 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

A couple kisses under an orange overcast sky in the afternoon in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Dozens of wildfires along the entire west coast of the United States have claimed the lives of at least 15 people in recent hours, while hundreds of thousands have evacuated in the states of California, Oregon and Washington.

The fatalities, reported by various local authorities throughout Thursday, are a 1-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother in Washington state, three people in Oregon and 11 more in California. EFE-EPA

arc/tw