Marching people carry a banner with Bandera portrait during a rally of various nationalist parties to mark the 113th birthday of Stepan Bandera, in Kiev, Ukraine, 01 January 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

People carry torches and nationalist flags of far-right ultranationalist political party Svoboda during a rally of various nationalist parties to mark the 113th birthday of Stepan Bandera, in Kiev, Ukraine, 01 January 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

President Joe Biden Sunday assured his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenski, that the United States and its allies and partners would “respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Biden spoke with President Zelenskyy as the two leaders expressed support for their diplomatic efforts in reducing the tension with Russia.

Biden underscored the commitment of the US and its allies and partners to the principle of “nothing about you without you,” Psaki said in a statement. EFE