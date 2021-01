A file photo shows the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln conducting a composite training unit exercise. The carrier reportedly was shadowed by an Iranian drone and gunboats as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz 14 February 2012. EFE-EPA/MC3 JERINE LEE/US NAVY HANDOUT

The Pentagon on Thursday said it was calling back its only navy aircraft carrier operating in the Middle East, in a move that surprised many observers because it would reduce United States' military power in the region amid escalating tensions with Iran.

The decision comes as Washington fears that Iran may launch an attack on US targets in Iraq or elsewhere in the Middle East. EFE-EPA