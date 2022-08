Oleksandr Usyk (L) of Ukraine, in action against Anthony Joshua of Great Britain, during the world heavyweight title fight between IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk and his challenger Anthony Joshua, at the Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia, 21 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine reacts after defeating Anthony Joshua of Great Britain during the world heavyweight title fight between IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk and his challenger Anthony Joshua, at the Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia, 21 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ALI HAMED KHAMAJ

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Briton Anthony Joshua in a rematch by a split points decision on Sunday in an emotional fight in Saudi Arabia.

With two votes in favor, by 115-113 and 116-112, and one against by 113-115, Usyk achieved his twentieth victory and clung onto his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization, International Boxing Federation and International Boxing Organization world heavyweight boxing belts.

(...)