Former US President Donald Trump speaks, during the National Rifle Association'Äôs convention at the George R Brown Convention Center, in Houston, Texas, USA, 27 May 2022. EFE-EPA/AARON M. SPRECHER

Former United States President Donald Trump Friday lashed out at the "grotesque effort" to control arms sales and accused the Democrats of "politicizing" the shooting at a school in Uvalde in Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Rejecting the calls to restrict gun ownership, Trump said gun control policies would have done “absolutely nothing” to prevent the rampage on Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman with a legally-bought AR-15-style rifle caused the mayhem to mark the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.

The ex-president was speaking at the annual convention of the National Rifle Association, the powerful pro-gun rights organization in the country. EFE