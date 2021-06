Valencia CF player Gonçalo Guedes celebrates during a game in Valencia, Spain on May 16, 2021 EFE/FILE/Biel Aliño

Valencia CF is launching its own digital asset, giving fans a new way to engage with the club.

The fan token is finite digital currency tradeable on Socios.com. Dubbed $VCF, it will sponsor the LaLiga side’s jersey in the coming season.

The new initiative is the result of a deal between the club and the Maltese company Chiliz, which is already in partnership with other teams such as Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Milan and Manchester City.