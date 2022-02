Anna Shcherbakova of Russian Olympic Committee in action during the Women's Free Skating of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 17 February 2022. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Kamila Valieva of Russian Olympic Committee in action during the Women's Free Skating of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 17 February 2022. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Kamila Valieva of Russian Olympic Committee cries after the Women's Free Skating of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 17 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Kamila Valieva of Russian Olympic Committee falls during the Women's Free Skating of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 17 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Kamila Valieva of Russian Olympic Committee cries after the Women's Free Skating of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 17 February 2022. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Kamila Valieva of Russia in action during the Women's Free Skating of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 17 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Russian ice skating sensation Kamila Valieva finished outside the podium spots to take 4th place in the women’s free skate event on Thursday, bringing her tumultuous 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics campaign to an end without a medal.

Her Russian Olympic Committee teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova took gold and silver followed by Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto with the bronze.

(...)