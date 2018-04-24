People write messages of support on posters at the site where a van driver plowed into dozens of pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10 and injuring 15, on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Warren Toda

A worker cleans the sidewalk where the driver of a van plowed into dozens of pedestrians, killing 10 and injuring 15, in Toronto on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Warren Toda

Toronto police scour the area where a van plowed into dozens of pedestrians, searching for evidence on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Warren Toda

Canadian authorities charged Alex Minassian with 10 counts of premeditated homicide and another 13 of attempted murder for mowing down dozens of pedestrians with a rental van in Toronto.

Ten people were killed and 15 were injured in the incident.

The 25-year-old Minassian, who was arrested shortly after driving the van up onto a sidewalk and striking dozens of pedestrians on one of Toronto's main streets, answered a judge's questions in monosyllables on Tuesday.

Canadian prosecutors did not say why they only charged Minassian with 13 counts of attempted murder when the number of people he injured with the van was 15.

Canadian authorities, for the moment, have said that Minassian - who was studying at one of Toronto's universities - is not linked to any terrorist or extremist groups.

Toronto police, who are in charge of the investigation into the attack, said that Minassian was not known to security forces prior to staging Monday's attack.

Although Canadian authorities have not publicly identified the victims of the attack, the family of one of the fatalities - Anne Marie D'Amico - confirmed her death via Facebook.

The firm for which D'Amico worked, the Invesco investment company, also confirmed that one of its employees had died in the incident, which took place very near the company's headquarters.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday at the spot where the van began to run over pedestrians along the sidewalk people began leaving dozens of floral offerings and hand-written signs remembering the victims and sending messages of support to their relatives.