Authorities clash with students and survivors of the 1968 massacre perpetrated by the Mexican Army in the neighborhood of Tlatelolco, Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Students and survivors of the 1968 massacre march to demand justice during the commemoration of the 51 years of the massacre perpetrated by the Mexican Army in the neighborhood of Tlatelolco, Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOSE MENDEZ

Students and survivors of the 1968 massacre march to demand justice during the commemoration of the 51 years of the massacre perpetrated by the Mexican Army in the neighborhood of Tlatelolco, Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOSE MENDEZ

The public security strategy deployed by the Mexican capital's authorities on Wednesday managed to foil the groups of vandals who tried to play havoc during a march to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the 1968 Tlatelolco massacre, in which soldiers slew hundreds of unarmed civilians.

In the middle of the peaceful march held against the backdrop of Mexico City's beautiful historic center, several hooded people infiltrated the crowd with the intention of disrupting the event by detonating firecrackers and rockets and painting graffiti. EFE-EPA