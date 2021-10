View of Cumbre Vieja volcano during another day of eruptions in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CALERO

Fiery lava pouring out of a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma continues to feed the ever-growing rivers of molten rock as earthquakes in the region grew stronger on Wednesday.

The latest report from Spain’s Department of Homeland Security warned that Wednesday morning’s lava output was increasing the height of the streams of volcanic rock and filling in the islands of land that had emerged between different lava flows. EFE

can/ch/jt