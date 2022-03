A person walks through Port of Málaga after a Saharan dust cloud settled over much of Spain, 15 March 2022. EFE/Daniel Pérez

A car covered in orange dust after a Saharan dust cloud settled over much of Spain, Aguadulce, Roquetas de Mar, Almería, Spain, 15 March 2022. EFE/Carlos Barba

People work in Aguadulce after a Saharan dust cloud settled over much of Spain, Aguadulce, Roquetas de Mar, Almería, Spain, 15 March 2022. EFE/Carlos Barba

Much of Spain woke up on Tuesday to orange skies and a layer of Saharan dust that had settled on fields, tarmac, cars and buildings.

The phenomenon, known in Spain as 'calima', formed after a wave of hot air dumped a vast dust cloud from the Sahara desert across parts of Spain.

