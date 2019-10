Participants in the Amazon synod, attend the opening prayer in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 7 October 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Pope Francis walks in procession on the occasion of the Amazon synod at the Vatican, 7 October 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

The Vatican proposes to reforest an area of ??50 hectares in the Amazon as a symbolic gesture to compensate for CO2 emissions incurred during the organization of the Amazon Synod.

President of the General Secretary of the Synod, Italian Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, said the Vatican expects the assembly to have "zero impact" on the environment and urged the assembly to approve the project. EFE-EPA