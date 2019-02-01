Venezuela National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido is accompany by wife Fabiana Rosales and the couple's daughter while talking to reporters outside their home in Caracas on Thursday, Jan. 31. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

A general view of the hemicycle during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The Venezuela bureau chief of Spanish international news agency EFE, Nelida Fernandez (right) greets three EFE journalists - Mauren Barriga (left), Gonzalo Dominguez (second from left) and Leonardo Muñoz (second from right) after their release from custody on Jan. 31, 2019. The three had been held overnight in Caracas, Venezuela, by Venezuela's Sebin intelligence service. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Three reporters from Spanish international news agency EFE were freed Thursday after being detained overnight by Venezuelan authorities and will be allowed to continue reporting from the Andean nation.

Photographer Leonardo Muñoz, video editor Mauren Barriga, both Colombian nationals, and Spanish editor Gonzalo Dominguez were released Thursday after spending the night at El Helicoide, the headquarters of Venezuela's Sebin intelligence service.

The reporters were accompanied at the time of their release by Deputy Spanish Consul Julio Navas and the charge d'affaires at Colombia's embassy, German Castañeda.

Venezuelan government sources said unofficially that the reporters were detained by mistake, attributing the mix-up to conflicting orders and adding that the Sebin agents had apologized to the correspondents for their "arbitrary arrest."

Other newspeople have experienced problems this week while trying to cover developments in Venezuela, where a long-simmering political crisis entered a more acute phase on Jan. 23 when National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country's legitimate leader.

Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won last May's ballot by a wide margin, but much of the opposition boycotted the process and rejected the result as illegitimate, a stance shared by the United States and numerous nations in Latin America and Europe.

Washington and its hemispheric allies recognized Guaido as interim head of state last and the European Parliament followed suit on Thursday.

The parliament voted 439-104 for a motion to acknowledge Guaido as interim president even as the executive arm of the European Union was touting the creation of a contact group comprising European and Latin American nations aimed at finding a democratic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela within 90 days.

Spain's top diplomat said his government would recognize Guaido next Monday if Maduro refused to call a snap election.

Speaking to press during an EU foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Josep Borrell said Spain's Socialist Party government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was ready to recognize Guaido's leadership claim unless Maduro complies with the deadline set by Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom for him to announce a new vote.

Russia, which supports the Maduro government, warned Thursday of a persistent risk of armed conflict in Venezuela and expressed willingness to join a mediation process.

"Unfortunately, we cannot state that the risk of widespread armed conflict is long past, as all options remain on the table," Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing in Moscow.

Among Latin American nations, Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua remain solidly behind Maduro, while Mexico and Uruguay are calling for mediation.

In Caracas, police denied a claim by Guaido that officers went to his home on Thursday with the intention of questioning his wife, who was with her husband in another part of the capital at the time.

Vowing to hold President Nicolas Maduro's government responsible for the safety of his family, Guaido said he learned of the police visit from his neighbors.

Police belonging to the Special Actions Force approached the community's guard house and asked to see Rosales, who was at that moment standing alongside Guaido as he delivered a speech, the politician said, citing accounts from neighbors.

Minutes after Guaido's comments to the press, the national police denied sending officers to his home.

"It is totally FALSE that officers of the #FAES (Special Actions Force) are in Santa Fe seeking the family of lawmaker Guaido," police commander Carlos Alfredo Perez Ampueda said in a Twitter message.

During his impromptu press conference, Guaido again urged members of the security forces to ignore orders from Maduro and request amnesty under a bill passed two weeks ago by the opposition-controlled National Assembly.