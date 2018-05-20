A soldier of the Bolivarian National Guard guards a polling place in Iribarren, Venezuela, on 20 May 2018. EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan voters line up at a polling place in Caracas on May 20, 2018, to cast ballots in the nationwide election. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The Venezuelan opposition, joined together in the Free Venezuela Broad Front, on Sunday called upon the public for "awareness" during the day's presidential election and urged people to denounce irregularities that might arise at the polling places.

"We're only asking that whatever you're going to do you do with awareness, having evaluated the arguments pro and con without submitting to blackmail and intimidations because the future of the country depends on each person's decision," said Andres Bello Catholic University of Caracas dean Jose Virtuoso in a communique.

Although he said that the decision of each voter to cast a ballot or not would be respected, he added that the election does not comply "with the demands of a conventional process."

The Front said it would deploy observers at some of the polling places and would issue an evaluation at the end of the day.

Venezuela is holding its presidential election on Sunday amid a boycott by the majority of opposition parties, with President Nicolas Maduro - who is running for re-election - being the first voter to cast a ballot at his precinct in western Caracas.

The 55-year-old president, who was accompanied by first lady Cilia Flores and several Cabinet members, said he was expecting "a day of celebration and turnout, an electoral party," despite the economic collapse that has caused widespread shortages of food and medicines.

Maduro is facing former Gov. Henri Falcon, a one-time government supporter who did not back the MUD opposition coalition's call for a boycott, evangelical minister Javier Bertucci and engineer Reinaldo Quijada.

While the opposition blames the government's socialist economic policies for the deep recession and hyperinflation, the Maduro administration has alleged that it is the victim of a "covert military invasion" by the United States and other countries.

Voters are also casting ballots Sunday for legislators in Venezuela's 23 states and officials in the 335 municipalities.