Jorge Arreaza, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, listens a speech, during the 39th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 September 2018. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet looks on as she attends the opening of 39th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 September 2018. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Venezuela expressed its confidence Tuesday that the new United Nations human rights chief would improve bilateral relations.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Venezuela's foreign minister Jorge Arreaza said his country was confident Michelle Bachelet's appointment would see the start of a new phase of cooperation between the South American country and the UN.

Arreaza was critical of Bachelet's predecessor, Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein, claiming that he "always acted in a biased manner against Venezuela" and took on a personal political position.

He said Venezuela would provide all the information requested and would fully cooperate with the universal system of human rights.

The minister pointed out that Tuesday marked 45 years since the coup d’état against Chile's Salvador Allende, adding that Bachelet and her family had been direct victims of that period of history.

"Our high commissioner was one of the many victims of that tragedy, but 45 years later there are still phenomena directed and led from the United States to thwart the dreams of our people in Latin America," said Arreaza.

"We denounce once again the siege against Venezuela, the financial economic blockade, the unilateral measures by the United States and the European Union," he added.