Members of Venezuela's National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) take part in military exercises next to the border with Colombia on in La Fria, Venezuela, Sept. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHNNY PARRA

Venezuela began conducting military exercises on Tuesday by deploying troops and weapons on the border with Colombia amid escalating tensions with its western neighbor, although no combat actions were executed nor was a single bullet fired.

EFE found that the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) deployed anti-aircraft batteries, armored vehicles, mobile rocket launchers and a helicopter at the start of the war games, which were ordered by President Nicolas Maduro last week. EFE-EPA