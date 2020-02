President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Juan Guaido listens US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (not pictured) deliver remarks to members of the news media during their meeting in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 06 February 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Juan Guaido (L) and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) approach to deliver remarks to members of the news media during their meeting in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 06 February 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Juan Guaido (L) and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) deliver remarks to members of the news media during their meeting in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 06 February 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Venezuela’s Guaido says his intl tour was Maduro’s political defeat

Venezuela’s opposition leader, recognized as interim president of that country by more than 50 nations, hailed his international tour a success Thursday in Washington.

Juan Guaido said the tour, which he began Jan. 19, shows he managed to politically defeat the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. EFE-EPA