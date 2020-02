President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Juan Guaido (R) and President Donald J. Trump (L) walk together along the West Wing Colonnade at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald J. Trump (L) receives the President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Juan Guaido (R) at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as the interim president of Venezuela, described his Wednesday meeting with the United States president at the White House as very productive.

The closed-door meeting, the first between them, came a day after Donald Trump invited Guaido to attend his State of the Union address before Congress and praised him as Venezuela's "legitimate" president. EFE-EPA