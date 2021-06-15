Members of the Bolivarian National Police stand guard at the entrance of La Vega, in Caracas, Venezuela, 07 June 2021 (Issued 15 June 2021).EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

A group of people runs to cross a street while shots sound in La Vega, in Caracas, Venezuela, 07 June 2021 (Issued 15 June 2021). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

A group of people look towards a mountain where criminals and police confront each other while shots are fired in La Vega, in Caracas, Venezuela, 07 June 2021 (Issued 15 June 2021). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

A group of informal vendors point to a mountain where criminals and police clashed in La Vega, in Caracas, Venezuela, 07 June 2021 (Issued 15 June 2021). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

A criminal watches over a zone of confrontations with police in La Vega, in Caracas, Venezuela, 07 June 2021 (Issued 15 June 2021). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Ramiro runs home while shots ring out in La Vega, in Caracas, Venezuela, 07 June 2021 (Issued 15 June 2021). EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Panic-stricken, Ramiro desperately runs down a street of a low-income neighborhood in Caracas to escape a sudden shooting that broke out in the area.

The scene is a common one in the La Vega neighborhood, which has turned into a micro-state dominated by organized crime gangs.

In recent weeks, the slum has become the center of attention in the Venezuelan capital with constant explosions and police operations in attempts to stop criminal gangs.

Criminals operate from the top of a mountain that connects several communities and where they have built sentry boxes with sandbags as a defense shield that is visible to anyone who enters the area. From there, they fire high caliber weaponry, rifles and grenades.