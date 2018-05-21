Citizens register their Homeland ID in order to vote during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 May 2018. EFE-EPA/Edwigne Montilva

Citizens queue to vote during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, on 20 May 2018. Today was marked by the lack of long queues at the polling stations and complaints of irregularities by the main opponents of the current president and candidate for re-election, Nicolas Maduro. EFE-EPA/Edwigne Montilva

The Venezuelan presidential election being held on Sunday was marked by a lack of voters at many polling places and reports of irregularities by the main adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro, who is running for re-election.

In Caracas and in the country's interior, streets were vacant while only a few of the observed precincts had lines of voters waiting to cast ballots, in marked contrast to previous presidential elections.

Among the differences between Sunday's election and past votes was the fact that the main opposition MUD alliance decided not to field a presidential candidate and to call for abstention by voters, a call that seems to have been heeded by many people.

Many members of the public decided, it seems, to head to local parks with their children, but many people did line up at stores and pharmacies trying to buy scarce food or medicines.

Meanwhile, Maduro's two main rivals - former Gov. Henri Falcon and former evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci charged that hundreds of violations of electoral law had been committed, including the "buying of votes" by Maduro's campaign.

Bertucci said that he had 1,400 "documented" campaign violations and "hundreds of videos" that he will turn over to reporters.