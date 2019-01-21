Members of Venezuelan's National Guard block demonstrators from protesting on Aug. 1, 2018, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/File

A group of soldiers who rebelled against President Nicolas Maduro's administration have been subdued and captured, Venezuela's armed forces said Monday.

In a statement, the armed forces said the rebel soldiers consisted of a small group of national guard troops and accused them of having stolen a cache of military-grade weapons early Monday and of holding four other troops captive under threat of death.

Earlier Monday, EFE observed that dozens of Venezuelan police had cordoned off the Caracas district of Cotiza in response to an alleged uprising by members of the national guard.

Several videos uploaded to social media show uniformed soldiers describing what they say is the situation inside their national guard barracks and calling on Venezuelan citizens to back their actions with street protests.

"Take to the streets and demonstrate ... the FANB (national guard) is united to re-establish the constitutional order," a soldier says in one of the videos.

Venezuela is suffering from widespread poverty and hyperinflation and the United States, the European Union and several countries of the Americas refuse to recognize Maduro's election victory last May.