A group of policemen outside the General Command of the Carabobo Police, in Valencia, Venezuela, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Heberlizeth González

A group of people load the coffin of a victim who died in a fire at the General Command of the Carabobo Police lockup, in Valencia, Venezuela, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Heberlizeth González

A policeman reads a list with names of survivors to the relatives of the inmates of the General Command of the Carabobo Police lockup, in Valencia, Venezuela, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Heberlizeth González

Several of Venezuela's most prominent non-governmental organizations on Thursday blamed President Nicolas Maduro's administration for the deaths of 68 people in a fire at a police station lockup.

"We're talking about 68 human beings who died because of irresponsibility, incompetence, ignorance on the part of the government," the general coordinator of the Venezuelan Prison Observatory (OVP), Humberto Prado, said in an interview with the VPI television network.

Attorney General Tarek Saab said Wednesday night that 66 men jailed at the facility and two female visitors apparently died as a result of the fire at the lockup in Valencia, a city in the north-central state of Carabobo.

While it remains unclear how the situation unfolded, local media and several NGOs said the detainees rioted early Wednesday at the General Command of the Carabobo Police.

Prado demanded authorities be held accountable for the tragedy and denounced severely overcrowded conditions at state and municipal police lockups and holding cells run by the CIPC investigative police.

"We have a population of around 32,600 detainees at police jails (with a) capacity for around 8,500," he said.

The Venezuelan Education-Action Program on Human Rights (Provea) called on Maduro, whose government has been struggling to deal with a severe economic crisis, to step down over the tragedy.

"What happened with the deaths of 68 prisoners in Policarabobo is one more reason to demand Maduro's RESIGNATION," Provea tweeted.

Alfredo Romero, the executive director of Foro Penal, an NGO that provides pro bono legal assistance, called for an investigation but said the government was ultimately responsible for the safety of detainees in its custody.

An NGO that monitors conditions at Venezuelan jails and prisons, Ventana a la Libertad (A Window on Freedom) on Wednesday blamed Prison Affairs Minister Iris Varela for the riot at the lockup in Valencia, saying it had denounced problems with infrastructure and services at that facility in its most recent report.