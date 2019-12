A handout photo made available by the Venezuelan Presidency's Press Office shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro delivering a speech during an army ceremony in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec.28, 2019. EFE-EPA/VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro (C), participates in an event to commemorate the 20 years of the referendum approving the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec.15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A woman waits outside a supermarket that accepts payments in petro, in Caracas (Venezuela). EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña R

Maduro says he mulled ordering capture of deserters from Brazil's territory

Pensioner Antoineta Adames waits in a long queue outside a supermarket in an affluent Caracas neighborhood to shop using "half a petro" cryptocurrency token she has received as President Nicolas Maduro’s holiday bonus for government officials and retired people.

"I am going to buy what I can: chicken, food. If I were somewhere else I would buy other things," Adames, a former teacher and Maduro supporter, told EFE.