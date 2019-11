A view of St. Mark's Square just before its closure, in Venice, Italy, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

Exceptionally high tides have continued to batter Venice and by early Friday morning St Mark's Square was completely flooded and inaccessible.

The City Hall's High Water Information Centre recorded at 8.15 am local time a 131-centimeter rise in water levels, meaning St Mark Square, the lowest point in the city standing at 80cm from sea level, was flooded with some 50cm of water. EFE-EPA