A view of moored gondolas, traditional flat-bottomed Venetian rowing boats, following bad weather in Venice, northern Italy, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

A view of flooding caused by bad weather in Venice, northern Italy, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

A view of a ferry stranded on the docks following bad weather in Venice, northern Italy, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

A view of damage caused by bad weather in Venice, northern Italy, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

A view of a gondola, a traditional flat-bottomed Venetian rowing boat, resting over a barrier near a footbridge after bad weather in Venice, northern Italy, 13 November 2019. FE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

The Italian city of Venice has experienced its worst flooding since 1966 amid an exceptionally high tide.

The phenomenon, known in the popular tourist destination as high waters ("acqua alta"), saw parts of the city covered by 187 centimeters (73.6 inches) of seawater late Tuesday.