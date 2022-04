Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after an accident during the first practice session at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, 22 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SANNA

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) and Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc in action during the sprint qualifying of the Formula One Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, 23 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SANNA

General view of the start of the Formula One Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, 24 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SANNA

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen waves to the fans after winning the sprint qualifying of the Formula One Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, 23 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SANNA

Max Verstappen on Sunday won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ahead of Sergio Perez to make it a Red Bull one-two at Imola.

Kicking off the race from pole position, the Dutchman earned his 22nd career victory and the second of the season, following the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

"We were on it. As a team, we did everything well. I think this one-two is deserved," the reigning world champion told F1 media after his victory.

(...)