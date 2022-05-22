Monegasque Formula Uno driver Charles Leclerc , of Ferrari, in action during the Formula One Grand Prix? of Spain held at Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, 22 May 2022. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen , of Red Bull (C-1st) , his teammate, Mexican Sergio Perez (L-2nd), and British George Russell (R-3rd), of Mercedes, celebrate on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix? of Spain held at Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, 22 May 2022. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates his victory in the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday at the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit, in Montmeló (Barcelona). EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday after Ferrari’s world championship pacesetter Charles Leclerc, who had been coasting at the front of the race after starting on pole, had to retire with engine trouble.

The victory for the reigning world champion secured a 1-2 finish for Red Bull as Sergio Perez came in second, although the Dutchman benefited from team orders to pass his Mexican teammate.

On an eventful afternoon, Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz spun off track early in the race at turn four with nobody near him, with Verstappen making the same mistake shortly after, although both recovered admirably.

(...)