Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday after Ferrari’s world championship pacesetter Charles Leclerc, who had been coasting at the front of the race after starting on pole, had to retire with engine trouble.
The victory for the reigning world champion secured a 1-2 finish for Red Bull as Sergio Perez came in second, although the Dutchman benefited from team orders to pass his Mexican teammate.
On an eventful afternoon, Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz spun off track early in the race at turn four with nobody near him, with Verstappen making the same mistake shortly after, although both recovered admirably.
(...)