A handout photo made available on Oct.5, 2019 by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) shows two elephants that are expected to survive after falling into Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Prachin Buri Province, Thailand, Oct.5, 2019. EFE-EPA/DNP HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A team of veterinarians was on Sunday trying to save two elephants, rescued from a cliff near a national park where six pachyderms fell to their deaths after slipping off a waterfall in northeast Thailand.

The Department of Natural Parks said in a Facebook post that the veterinarians were examining the condition of elephants that had “symptoms of fatigue” after hours of the struggle for life on a cliff edge of the Haew Narok Waterfall. EFE-EPA