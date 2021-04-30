The captain of FC Barcelona’s women’s team, Vicky Losada, has lent her voice to an anti-bullying campaign as the host of a new documentary.

Launched by the Barça Foundation ahead of World Bullying Day on May 2, the film hopes to help foster the prevention and early detection of bullying in schools and to help put an end to the chronic problem.

“This problem today is the biggest worry for boys and girls in society,” Losada told Efe in an interview.

“It’s something very worrying that also happens in sport, with 9% of children being victims of bullying.”

The documentary produced by the Foundation hopes to raise awareness of an issue that affects 1 in 4 schoolchildren in Catalonia that also features several specialists, experts and teachers, as well as powerful testimonies from survivors of bullying.

The foundation has designed a program to tackle bullying at primary schools and youth sports clubs that has reached 160,000 children across Catalonia since it was launched three years ago.

The programme has succeeded in reducing the number of victims by 35.8% and 60% in the case of cyberbullying, the foundation said in a statement.

“We need to raise awareness among society of the need to prevent bullying,” Losada said.

“We all have to work together to make a better and fairer world.” EFE

