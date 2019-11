A portrait of Pham Thi Tra My, 26, who is believed to be among the 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeastern Britain, is kept on a prayer altar inside her home in Can Loc district, Ha Tinh province, Vietnam, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Nguyen Dinh Gia, 57, father of Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20, who is believed to be among the 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeastern England, sits next to his son's prayer altar in his home in Can Loc district, Ha Tinh province, Vietnam, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Police in Vietnam have arrested eight people in connection to the discovery of 39 bodies in a lorry container in Essex, England on Oct. 23, state media reported Monday.

Gen. Nguyen Huu Cau, the police chief of Nghe An province where most of the victims are believed to have come from, confirmed that the arrests occurred on Sunday.