The Government of Vietnam has banned the import and trade of wild animals and has ordered the closing of markets where they are sold illegally, to prevent new pandemics such as COVID -19.

The order was signed on Thursday by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, with immediate effect, and was well received by the environmental organization WWF, which said in a statement today that "it could indicate a major change of direction in the conservation of the nature in Vietnam."