A man and two kids on a motorbike, after they take the kid's belongings from a school, at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam 01 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A woman and a kid walk in a school yard after they have taken the kid's belongings from a closed school, at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam 01 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

Two women walk out from a closed school in Hanoi, Vietnam 01 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

Millions of Vietnamese children stayed home on Tuesday after the authorities ordered school closures across 22 provinces to stop the spread of Covid-19 following the detection of the biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began in the country.

Vietnam, in the last five days, detected 276 community infections that ended a streak of no local infections detected for almost two months.EFE-EPA

