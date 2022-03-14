A handout photo made available by Vietnam News Agency shows flights landing at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 March 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / LAM KHANH HANDOUT VIETNAM OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Vietnam is preparing to reopen its borders to international tourism on Tuesday, after a two-year closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic even though uncertainty prevails over certain technical aspects of the decision, such as visas.

Since the Communist government announced the reopening in mid-February, industry entrepreneurs have been eagerly awaiting more details about the visa requirements and health protocols tourists have to meet against the coronavirus.

Chau Cecilia Nguyen, head of the tour agency Urbanist Travel, told EFE Monday that, according to the Immigration Office, "there is a 98 percent chance of approving tourist visas on Mar. 15. But there is a two percent chance of change at the last minute because they have to wait for the final directive of the Ministry of Health."

Like most tour operators, Urbanist Travel has not made any promotion abroad until it is clear about the procedure, expected to be published on Tuesday.

(...)