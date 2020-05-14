Vietnam has managed to successfully contain the coronavirus epidemic, with just 288 cases and no deaths so far, but the latter statistic now depends on the survival of its most critical patient, a 43-year-old British pilot who is set to undergo a lung transplant as a last resource to save his life.

Doctor Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, the director of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, said earlier this week that the lung function of "patient 91" - who has spent nearly two months in the hospital without responding to various treatments - had reduced by 90 percent due to severe fibrosis.