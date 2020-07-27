Vietnam has evacuated tens of thousands of people and reimposed disease-prevention restrictions in Da Nang after 15 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the central coastal city, the first locally transmitted cases since April.

In the last 99 days, the Asian country, which has been widely praised for its swift and decisive preventive action since the start of the pandemic in January, had only recorded imported cases.

After confirming the four cases between Friday and Sunday, authorities reported 11 other people had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, nine of them, including four health workers, linked to a Da Nang hospital which was sealed off on Friday. EFE/EPA

esj/eld/ks