People hold a vigil for the victims that died in a lorry container, in London, Britain, Oct.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Police at the scene with the lorry at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, Britain, Oct.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/VICKIE FLORES

The government on Saturday said Vietnamese were among the 39 immigrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated container truck in southeast England last week.

“There were Vietnamese believed to be among 39 migrants who were found dead in a lorry in Essex,” Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh wrote on his Twitter account.