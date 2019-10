Police drive the lorry container along the road from the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, Britain, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

The Vietnamese Embassy in the United Kingdom confirmed it was in touch with local police after a Vietnamese family raised concerns that one of their relatives was among the 39 people found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry container in an industrial park in Essex, southern England.

Essex police had earlier said they believed all the victims, of which 31 were men and eight were women, to be Chinese nationals. EFE-EPA