Thousands of Vietnamese workers have spent the last two weeks sleeping in the factories where they work to keep production going without breaking local rules on travel, which are in place to contain the country’s worst Covid-19 outbreak to date.

Jordi Borrell, head of production for Spanish company Mibor, which makes parts for shoes, spent two weeks holed up in the factory with six of his workers on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City.

“They told us that one of the garbage workers who tested positive had been inside the industrial complex and that we either had to close our 130 workshops and go into quarantine or remain inside to keep working,” he told Efe on the telephone.

“I stayed in the factory with six employees,” he added.

Borrell said he had to make the decision within a matter of hours.

After this initial quarantine of two weeks, city officials enforced a lockdown, ordering all non-essential businesses to close up shop, unless workers remained inside the factory to keep working.

