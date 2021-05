Marisol Tapia (C), mother of the boy Brandon Giovanny, who died in the collapse of Metro Line 12, cries during the wake of her young son at her home in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Marisol Tapia, mother of the boy Brandon Giovanny, who died in the collapse of Metro Line 12, cries during the wake of her young son at her home in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Family and friends say goodbye to Brandon Giovanny, the boy who died in the collapse of the Metro car, in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Hundreds of people gathered Friday at the site of a deadly metro overpass accident in Mexico City to pay tribute to the 26 victims of the worst tragedy in the city since an earthquake in 2017.

The accident took place Monday night when a beam of an elevated section caved in, causing the train carriages to dangle in a V shape. EFE