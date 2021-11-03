Villareal's head coach Unai Emery gestures during the UEFA Champions League group F soccer match between Villarreal CF of Spain and BSC Young Boys Bern of Switzerland, at La Ceramica stadium, in Vila-real, Spain, 02 November 2021. EFE-EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Villarreal coach Unai Emery on Wednesday ruled out a move to Newcastle as he confirmed he would stay in charge of the Spanish team.

“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100% committed,” Emery said in a social media statement.

According to reports in the British media, he was the favorite to replace sacked coach Steve Bruce.

“Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project,” the statement read.

(...)