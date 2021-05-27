Villarreal players toss coach Unai Emery into the air after defeating Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk, Poland, on Wednesday, 26 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Janek Skarzynski/POOL

Villarreal's Pau Torres (C) in action against Edinson Cavani of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk, Poland, on Wednesday, 26 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Janek Skarzynski/POOL

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea (in black) is consoled by teammates after their defeat to Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk, Poland, on Wednesday, 26 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Aleksandra Szmigiel/POOL

Villarreal fans celebrate after their team defeated Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk, Poland, on Wednesday, 27 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Aleksandra Szmigiel/POOL

Gerard Moreno (C) and his Villarreal teammates celebrate with the trophy after defeating Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk, Poland, on Wednesday, 27 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Michael Sohn/POOL

The 2,100 Villarreal supporters who made the trip from Spain to Gdansk for Wednesday's Europa League were witnesses to history, as the Yellow Submarine prevailed over mighty Manchester United on penalties (11-10) to win the first title in the club's 98-year existence.

While Villarreal coach Unai Simon's fourth Europa League triumph - he won it three times with Sevilla - cemented his status as master of the competition.

Man United, the second-best club in the Premier League were heavily favored in their eighth European final, facing first-time finalists Villarreal, who finished seventh in LaLiga.

Talent-laden United set the pace from the start in front of 8,000 spectators in the Polish port city and would finish the 120+ minutes of regulation and extra time with 61 percent possession.