Canadian director Denis Villeneuve on Friday presented his adaptation of the science fiction literary classic "Dune" at the Venice Film Festival, a story with a strong environmental message that was echoed by one of its stars, Spanish actor Javier Bardem.
The film, which is a take on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel and had its world premiere out of competition at Venice, explores themes that are pertinent in the 21st century, Villeneuve believes.
"When Herbert wrote 'Dune' he was doing a portrait of the 20th century, but it became more and more, through time, a prediction of what would happen in the 21st century, and sadly the book is by far more relevant today," he said at a press conference. EFE