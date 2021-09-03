Venice (Italy), 03/09/2021.- (L-R) Spanish actor Javier Bardem, US actress Zendaya, Swedish-British actress Rebecca Ferguson, Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, US actor Timothee Chalamet, Guatemalan-US actor Oscar Isaac and US actor Josh Brolin pose at a photocall for 'Dune' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2021. The movie is presented out competition at the festival running from 01 to 11 September. (Cine, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Venice (Italy), 03/09/2021.- US actor Timothee Chalamet (L) and Canadian director Denis Villeneuve arrive at the Lido Beach for the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2021. The film festival runs from 01 to 11 September 2021. (Cine, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Venice (Italy), 03/09/2021.- Guatemalan-US actor Oscar Isaac (L), Spanish actor Javier Bardem (C) and US actor Josh Brolin arrive at the Lido Beach for the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2021. The film festival runs from 01 to 11 September 2021. (Cine, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve on Friday presented his adaptation of the science fiction literary classic "Dune" at the Venice Film Festival, a story with a strong environmental message that was echoed by one of its stars, Spanish actor Javier Bardem.

The film, which is a take on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel and had its world premiere out of competition at Venice, explores themes that are pertinent in the 21st century, Villeneuve believes.

"When Herbert wrote 'Dune' he was doing a portrait of the 20th century, but it became more and more, through time, a prediction of what would happen in the 21st century, and sadly the book is by far more relevant today," he said at a press conference. EFE