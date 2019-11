Delhi police personnel hold placards and shout slogans as they protest outside Delhi police headquarters in New Delhi, India, 05 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Thousands of New Delhi police protested Tuesday to demand protection of officers on duty after a dispute with lawyers over a parking spot at a court escalated into a violent confrontation that left several injured.

The unprecedented demonstration took place at the police headquarters in the Indian capital, where a crowd of officers gathered calling for measures to curb attacks against them.