Commuters drive past burnt garbage in the aftermath of clashes between police and protesters, in Barcelona, Spain, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

A cleaning lady tries to remove the graffiti 'Solo queriamos votar' (We only wanted to vote) in the aftermath of clashes between police and protesters, in Barcelona, Spain, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

People take photos of a burnt bicycle in the aftermath of clashes between police and protesters, in Barcelona, Spain, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

Violent protests in response to a ruling that sentenced nine politicians and activists to jail for their role in the banned 2017 Independence referendum continued in Catalonia overnight resulting in 182 injuries, the Catalan Emergency System said.

The largest protest gripped the capital of the autonomous region ??where 152 people were injured.