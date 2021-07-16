The wave of violent riots and mass looting that has hit South Africa in recent days, killing at least 117 people and leading to more than 2,000 arrests, was deliberately instigated, president Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday.
“It is quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated, there were people who planned it and coordinated it," Ramaphosa said during a visit to a shopping center outside Durban, one of the cities that has been particularly affected by the nationwide unrest. EFE
ngp/ks