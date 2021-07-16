Johannesburg (South Africa), 15/07/2021.- Local residents clean up the streets and local businesses after looting incidents in department stores and shops in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 July 2021. Days of looting and violence in both Johannesburg and Durban have caused billions of Rands of damage as an estimated 200 shopping malls where affected. (Sudáfrica, Johannesburgo) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Johannesburg (South Africa), 15/07/2021.- Soldiers from the South African Defense Force (SANDF) patrol the streets while local residents clean up the streets and local businesses after looting incidents in department stores and shops in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 July 2021. Days of looting and violence in both Johannesburg and Durban have caused billions of Rands of damage as an estimated 200 shopping malls where affected. (Sudáfrica, Johannesburgo) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Durban (South Africa), 15/07/2021.- A man is bleeds after he was shot with a rubber bullet as looting continues at Mobeni, Durban, South Africa, 15 July 2021. Days of looting in both Johannesburg and Durban have caused billions of Rands of damage as an estimated 200 shopping malls where effected. (Protestas, Sudáfrica, Johannesburgo) EFE/EPA/STR

Durban (South Africa), 15/07/2021.- Looters continue to loot goods from a sugar warehouse in Mobeni as looting continues, in Durban, South Africa, 15 July 2021. Days of looting in both Johannesburg and Durban have caused billions of Rands of damage as an estimated 200 shopping malls where effected. (Protestas, Sudáfrica, Johannesburgo) EFE/EPA/STR

A handout photo made available by the South African Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) shows South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) visiting areas effected by the recent looting, Durban, South Africa, 16 July 2021. EFE/EPA/BABA JIYANE/GCIS HANDOUT

The wave of violent riots and mass looting that has hit South Africa in recent days, killing at least 117 people and leading to more than 2,000 arrests, was deliberately instigated, president Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday.

“It is quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated, there were people who planned it and coordinated it," Ramaphosa said during a visit to a shopping center outside Durban, one of the cities that has been particularly affected by the nationwide unrest. EFE

