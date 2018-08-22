Several sub-Saharan migrants, who reside in the Immigrant Temporary Center, welcome the newly arrived migrants (unseen) in Ceuta, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 22 August 2018, after some 200 people managed to jump the border fence between Morocco and Spain. EPA/JOSE M. RINCON

Several policemen stand guard as some sub-Saharan migrants celebrate upon their arrival at the Immigrants Temporary Center in Ceuta, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 22 August 2018, after some 200 people managed to jump the border fence between Morocco and Spain. EPA/JOSE M. RINCON

A sub-Saharan migrant (C) is taken care of by two Spanish Red Cross member after climbing over the border fence in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 22 August 2018.EPA/JOSE M. RINCON

Over 100 migrants charged and breached the border fence separating Morocco from Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on Wednesday and at least seven police officers were injured as scuffles broke out during the act.

Spain's Civil Guard police unit reported a high level of violence in the border breach and said some of the migrants used sticks, sharp objects, caustic quicklime, battery acid and excrement against officers trying to contain the disturbance, which took place at the same section of fence where 602 migrants staged a similar mass-crossing in late July.

"All my support to the law enforcement, who are facing a migratory challenge in an exemplary way, especially the agents injured today," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in a tweet. "The government works for dialogue and cooperation with countries of origin and transit and for a common, efficient and humanitarian management of migration," he added.

One officer was hospitalized, although their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The Red Cross said at least five migrants required medical treatment for injuries sustained on the barbed wire fence.

The border fence, which is made up of at least two parallel fences, can be up to 6 meters (20 feet) high and topped with barbed and razor wire.

Ceuta is a Spanish autonomous city bordering the northern tip of Morocco on the Mediterranean Coast and, given its status as part of the European Union, is a popular staging point for migrants moving up the northwestern African route.