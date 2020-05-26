The debut launch of a Virgin Orbit rocket from California, United States on Monday failed due to an "anomaly" during the first stage of the flight, the company said.
The firm of British magnate Richard Branson confirmed on its Twitter account that a "clean release" had been achieved of the LauncherOne rocket from its carrier 747 aircraft dubbed Cosmic Girl. The aircraft was designed to carry the rocket under one of its wings, taking off from the Mojave Air and Space Port base north of Los Angeles. EFE-EPA