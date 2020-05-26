A handout photo made available by Virgin Orbit on 25 May 2020 shows a test of a LauncherOne rocket attached to Cosmic Girl, a customized Boeing 747 aircraft that is used as the rocket's 'flying launch pad', after departing at Mojave Air and Space Port in California, USA. EPA-EFE/VIRGIN ORBIT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The debut launch of a Virgin Orbit rocket from California, United States on Monday failed due to an "anomaly" during the first stage of the flight, the company said.

The firm of British magnate Richard Branson confirmed on its Twitter account that a "clean release" had been achieved of the LauncherOne rocket from its carrier 747 aircraft dubbed Cosmic Girl. The aircraft was designed to carry the rocket under one of its wings, taking off from the Mojave Air and Space Port base north of Los Angeles. EFE-EPA