An ash and gas cloud as a result of Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 02 November 2021. EFE/Miguel Calero

View of the lava expelled by Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, late 02 November 2021 (issued 03 November 2021). EFE/ Elvira Urquijo A.

A vast ash cloud has blanketed the area surrounding a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma, the Department of Homeland Security (DSN) warned Wednesday.

The abundant volume of ash the Cumbre Vieja volcano is spewing was accompanied by “audible explosions” in the volcano’s “most striking eruptive phenomenon in the last four days,” the DSN added.

Schools were forced to close on Tuesday and continue with remote learning on Wednesday due to ash accumulation and bad air quality in the municipalities of El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte, Puntagorda and Tijarafe.

