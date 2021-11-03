A vast ash cloud has blanketed the area surrounding a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma, the Department of Homeland Security (DSN) warned Wednesday.
The abundant volume of ash the Cumbre Vieja volcano is spewing was accompanied by “audible explosions” in the volcano’s “most striking eruptive phenomenon in the last four days,” the DSN added.
Schools were forced to close on Tuesday and continue with remote learning on Wednesday due to ash accumulation and bad air quality in the municipalities of El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte, Puntagorda and Tijarafe.
(...)