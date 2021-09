The volcanic eruption on La Palma, in Spain's Canary Islands, on September 19, 2021.EFE/Miguel Calero

A volcano erupted on the island of La Palma, in Spain’s Canary Island archipelago, on Sunday following a week of seismic activity in the area.

The eruption emerged from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge on La Palma, located to the southeast of the island’s most populous municipality Los Llanos.EFE

