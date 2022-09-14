Local authorities and volunteers in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine are rushing to help the population of Izyum restore destroyed buildings amid a dire humanitarian situation and high civilian casualties.
Maksym Strelnikov, member of the local council in the city of Izyum, says he fears the scale of disaster in his city could be even worse than Bucha or Irpin.
“It took the Russians a month to do what they did in Bucha but they stayed in Izyum, with its 45 thousand residents, for more than 5 months,” he tells Efe.
Strelnikov adds that about 1,000 residents may have died during the spring battle alone, which saw more than 80% of the Izyum’s buildings heavily damaged.
