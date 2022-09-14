A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian presidential press service shows damaged buildings in the recently recaptured city of Izyum in Kharkiv's area, Ukraine, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE /HANDOUT

Local authorities and volunteers in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine are rushing to help the population of Izyum restore destroyed buildings amid a dire humanitarian situation and high civilian casualties.

Maksym Strelnikov, member of the local council in the city of Izyum, says he fears the scale of disaster in his city could be even worse than Bucha or Irpin.

“It took the Russians a month to do what they did in Bucha but they stayed in Izyum, with its 45 thousand residents, for more than 5 months,” he tells Efe.

Strelnikov adds that about 1,000 residents may have died during the spring battle alone, which saw more than 80% of the Izyum’s buildings heavily damaged.

(...)